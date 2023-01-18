James Gallagher returns from 16-month layoff to fight Leandro Higo at Bellator 292

James Gallagher looks to get back on the winning track after a year-long layoff.

MMA Fighting confirmed with officials that Gallagher (11-2) is set to fight Leandro Higo (21-6) in a bantamweight bout at Bellator 292 on March 10, which takes place at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. The matchup was first reported by SevereMMA.com.

For Gallagher, this marks his first bout since a third-round submission loss to Patchy Mix at Bellator 270 in November 2021. The 26-year-old Irishman hasn’t won since defeating Cal Ellenor at an October 2020 Bellator event and has had trouble keeping bookings together after competing three times in 2019. He has won eight of his 10 fights for Bellator.

Higo is also coming off of a loss after dropping a unanimous decision to Danny Sabatello in a Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix quarterfinal bout this past June. That snapped a three-fight win streak for Higo, that included victories over Darrion Caldwell, Ricky Bandejas, and Shawn Bunch.

Bellator 292 is set to be headlined by the undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov defending his 155-pound title against Benson Henderson in an opening round Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix bout.

Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin contributed to this report.