The MMA Hour with Stipe Miocic, Shogun Rua, Sean Strickland, Curtis Blaydes and Neil Magny

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

2 p.m.: Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic returns to the show to talk about the UFC heavyweight picture after Francis Ngannou’s departure.

2:20 p.m.: Parlay Pals are back for best bets at UFC 283.

3:10 p.m.: UFC heavyweight title contender Curtis Blaydes joins to talk about where he stands in the division and a potential fight with Sergei Pavlovich.

3:30 p.m.: UFC welterweight veteran Neil Magny talks about his UFC 283 fight against Gilbert Burns.

3:50 p.m.: Former light heavyweight champ Shogun Rua joins us to talk about his retirement fight against Ihor Potieria at UFC 283.

4:15 p.m.: Sean Strickland returns to talk about his UFC Vegas 67 win over Nassourdine Imavov and what’s next for him.

