Deiveson Figueiredo open to fighting for UFC bantamweight title next as long as it’s not Henry Cejudo

Deiveson Figueiredo might go for a second title after UFC 283.

The Brazilian talent will attempt to unify his UFC flyweight belt Saturday against interim titleholder Brandon Moreno in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and said on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour that a potential move up to 135 pounds is “really close.”

In fact, it could be his very next fight.

“I wanna test myself at 135 pounds and leave the doors open for the UFC to offer me the champion,” Figueiredo said on Monday. “Keeping the belt after this fight with Brandon Moreno, I have faith in God that everything will go right, I’ll challenge the bantamweight champion if the belt isn’t with Henry Cejudo. If that’s the case then I’ll stay at flyweight because Henry Cejudo is a brother to me and I would never fight him.”

Cejudo was expected to face Aljamain Sterling for the title next but it’s still unclear what’s next for the former two-division champion after Sterling announced he’ll be sidelined while returning from injury.

“Fighting at 135 doesn’t mean I’m 100 percent out at 125,” Figueiredo explained. “I wanna test myself at 135 and I hope the UFC gives me this fight.”

“Deus da Guerra” needs to get the job done first at UFC 283 in his tetralogy clash with Moreno, an opponent he’s gone 1-1-1 so far. With 8.8 pounds left to cut for Friday’s official UFC 283 weigh-ins in Rio de Janeiro, Figueiredo foresees a fifth match with Moreno down the line.

“Moreno is a nice guy, the only thing is that we don’t get along well inside the octagon,” Figueiredo said with a smile. “I don’t consider myself his friend. Everybody knows we have a beef and I’ll always be fighting him. That’s the fight that sells in the UFC and it’s good that it’s happening. I hope we’ll have a fifth fight.”