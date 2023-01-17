Paul Felder steps in for Joe Rogan to join UFC 283 broadcast team in Brazil

The UFC 283 broadcast team is set for Saturday’s card in Brazil with a change to the usual pay-per-view lineup.

Joe Rogan, who doesn’t typically travel to international events, will sit out the UFC’s return to Brazil. UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting that retired lightweight Paul Felder will step in to replace Rogan as part of the broadcast team to serve as color commentator for the event.

MMA Junkie first broke the news about the broadcast team.

Felder will be joined by play-by-plan man Jon Anik and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the full broadcast team in Brazil. Megan Olivia will serve as the in arena reporter for the event.

The upcoming UFC 283 card will be headlined by a pair of title fights.

Glover Teixeira will battle Jamahal Hill for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in the main event while Deiveson Figueiredo will take on Brandon Moreno for the fourth time with the UFC flyweight title going up for grabs.

The UFC 283 card will also feature what is expected to be the final fight of Mauricio “Shogun” Rua’s legendary career with the former light heavyweight champion already announcing his planned retirement following his bout with Ihor Potieria

The event will also serve as the first UFC event in Brazil since March 2020 when the promotion held a card in an empty arena in Brasilia, Brazil due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.