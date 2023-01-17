UFC flyweight Carlos Mota suspended by Nevada Commission after testing positive for meldonium

UFC flyweight Carlos Mota has been temporarily suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission following a failed drug test that was submitted around his octagon debut this past October.

The suspension was initially issued by the commission on Dec. 15 and then extended on Tuesday pending a full disciplinary hearing or a potential adjudication agreement, which will be announced at a future meeting.

According to Nevada deputy attorney general Joel Bekker, Mota tested positive for meldonium, which is a substance banned at all times for athletes both in and out of competition.

Meldonium, which was first added to the World Anti-Doping Agency banned substances list in 2016, is listed among hormone and metabolic modulators.

Mota ultimately lost his debut by unanimous decision to Cody Durden at UFC Vegas 63. The results of the bout will stay the same regardless of the suspension.

Mota actually took the fight against Durden on just four days’ notice after his original opponent Kleydson Rodrigues was forced out off the card at the last minute.

Prior to joining the UFC roster, Mota served as the LFA flyweight champion where he had won two fights in a row. Overall, Mota now holds an 8-2 record in his career.