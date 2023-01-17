Jeff Molina suspended due to allegations he was ‘involved in some substantial way’ related to James Krause betting scandal

UFC flyweight Jeff Molina has been suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission as part of the ongoing investigation into the betting scandal involving his head coach James Krause.

Molina was suspended on Dec. 15 and he will remain on suspension as the investigation continues.

“Evidence has come to light leading to allegations about respondent Jeff Molina was involved in some substantial way in the gaming scheme currently under ongoing investigation related to James Krause,” Nevada deputy attorney general Joel Bekker said during the commission hearing.

Molina, who is currently ranked by the UFC as a top 15 flyweight, is the latest fighter to get caught up in the gaming investigation surrounding Krause, who was also suspended by the commission in a formal meeting this past December.

The initial investigation into Krause started after his fighter Darrick Minner lost to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke by first-round TKO at UFC Vegas 64. Betting lines for the bout shifted dramatically in the hours leading up to the event with Minner becoming a huge underdog at various sportsbooks.

Minner was then suspended this past December by the Nevada Athletic Commission for failing to disclose a pre-existing injury prior to his fight. Minner was also released from the UFC after the investigation launched.

As a result of that controversy, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement banned sportsbooks from accepting any wagers related to fighters involved with Krause. In Canada, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario also ordered that sportsbooks could no longer accept wagers on any UFC bouts due to “betting integrity concerns.”

Krause was then effectively banned from the UFC with the promotion also issuing an edict that any fighter on the roster who continued to be involved with him as a coach or train at his Glory MMA and Fitness gym would not be allowed to compete in the UFC. Krause worked with several UFC athletes including Molina and UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

Details surrounding the full investigation haven’t been revealed yet so it’s unknown how exactly Molina is tied the betting scandal involving Krause but it appears there was allegedly enough related evidence for the commission to issue a suspension.

Molina will remain on temporary suspension pending a full disciplinary hearing as the ongoing investigation into Krause continues.

Suspensions issued like the one in Nevada will typically be honored by all other athletic commissions, which means Molina will likely be unable to compete until the investigation is completed. Molina currently sports an 11-2 record overall with a 3-0 resume in the UFC.