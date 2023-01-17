Heck of a Morning: Francis Ngannou turns down UFC, Jon Jones is back, and more

While the UFC returned to in-cage action this past Saturday in Las Vegas, the event — and the fallout from it — took a back seat to a bunch of massive news that was revealed by Dana White.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to White’s UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference when he revealed that Francis Ngannou is no longer the heavyweight champion, or a promotional heavyweight in general after Ngannou turned down their latest contract offer, and that a new champion would be crowned at UFC 285 on March 4 when the returning Jon Jones makes his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane in the main event. Additionally, listener topics include whether or not Ngannou leaving the UFC will hurt the promotion long term, where Ngannou could end up, the Jones vs. Gane matchup, and much more.

