Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury targeted for Feb. 25

The third time will hopefully be the charm for Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the boxing match between Paul and Fury has been rebooked once again and the bout will take place Feb. 25. Sources confirmed to MMA Fighting that agreements are in place from Paul and Fury, although the exact location, venue and broadcast partner are still to be determined.

ESPN reported that the fight is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia but no official announcement has been made yet.

Boxing Kingdom first revealed the finalization of the matchup.

Paul and Fury were first linked to compete in December 2021 before Fury withdrew due to medical issues, which led to Tyron Woodley stepping in on short notice for a rematch with Paul and the former UFC welterweight champion was knocked out in the sixth round. The matchup was also set to take place this past August at Madison Square Garden, but Fury was unable to travel to the U.S., and the fight was shifted to Paul facing Hasim Rahman Jr. — which was also cancelled, along with the entire event, after Rahman had weight-cutting issues. Paul would go on to defeat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision a little over two months later to remain undefeated as a boxer.

Fury is also unbeaten as a pro boxer, which includes a decision win over Daniel Bocianski on the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte undercard in April 2022. The 23-year-old went 3-0 in 2021, picking up wins against Scott Williams, Jordan Grant, and Anthony Taylor.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.