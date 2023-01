On Tuesday, we’ll be airing a very special edition of The MMA Hour.

We’ll be joined by Francis Ngannou to talk about his exit from the UFC, how things went down, what’s next for the former UFC heavyweight champion, plus a whole lot more.

The show airs live beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.