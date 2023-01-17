Morning Report: Leon Edwards rooting for Jorge Masvidal’s success: ‘That’s a fight I need to happen’

Leon Edwards is still seeking justice for his 2019 “three-piece and a soda” meal courtesy of Jorge Masvidal.

That year’s UFC London event saw each welterweight star pick up big wins over Gunnar Nelson and Darren Till, respectively. At the end of the night, they came to blows while Masvidal was being interviewed backstage by Laura Sanko, delivering the famous multi-punch combination on Edwards that left him cut under the eye and bloodied.

The UFC unbelievably never attempted to cash in and capitalize on the glaringly easy matchup to make. Not until Dec. 2021, anyway, when the pair was booked for UFC 269, but things fell apart after Masvidal sustained a rib injury, forcing him from the bout.

Ultimately, it led Edwards to where he already should have been and that was a UFC title shot in a rematch with Kamaru Usman. Edwards shocked the world with a comeback Hail Mary head kick knockout to become champion while Masvidal has lost his last three.

“I don’t like him that much, but I’m rooting for him to win so I can fight him,” Edwards told Believe You Me. “He just keeps losing so it’s hard to make the fight make sense. I even said if he went out there and fought in like December, January ... Gilbert [Burns] or somebody, beat one of them, then I’ll fight you in March. Then get Usman in the Summer or something. Let him rest his hands a bit then I’ll fight you in March, but he didn’t even do that.

“We’ll see. Skillset-wise, it’s two different levels. His career is doing that, mine’s doing this. It’s hard to make the fight make sense right now. But that’s a fight I need to happen and want to happen.”

Edwards vs. Masvidal may never happen at this point, but if it does it will have to come after “Rocky” puts a bow on his rivalry with Usman.

The promotion officially announced the trilogy is on for UFC 286 in London on March 18, where Edwards targets his first title defense over the last man to defeat him. In their August encounter, Edwards started off strong, scoring a big takedown midway through the opening round to control the then-champion from that point until the break. Salt Lake City, Utah’s altitude caught up with the Brit, however, as he highlighted it was a reason for his decline and Usman taking over in the final four frames.

Now that Usman has felt what Edwards is truly capable of in the form of a stunning knockout, the champion expects an even heavier wrestling approach this time around.

“I think if you watch the [rematch] that was Usman being Usman,” Edwards said. “I can’t see how now he’s going to be a totally different fighter. He might come out and keep proper, not slipping as big. But when you get tired as the rounds go on, you go back into habits. He’ll probably wrestle me more (laughs).

“Before, he was wrestling in the first fight. He was shooting from a mile away. I will be prepared for that with me and my team. Physically, mentally, we know that that’s his plan. If I was him, that would be my plan — to go out there and try to have a stinker fight. Just get the win by any means. That’s what he does anyway, so I can’t see him come out and try to have another striking match with me or nothing like that. He’ll try to wrestle his ass off.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Muhammad Mokaev (8-0) vs. Jafel Filho (14-2); UFC 286, March 18

Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-10) vs. Luana Pinheiro (10-1); UFC 287, April 8

Karol Rosa (16-4) vs. Norma Dumont (8-2); UFC Fight Night, April 22

FINAL THOUGHTS

We all understand why Edwards would want to fight Masvidal, but it’s entirely lost any luster at this point and would be a pretty large waste of time. Masvidal is 38 now and it would be quite a surprise for him to make a huge turnaround at this stage.

Thanks for reading!

