Muhammad Mokaev set to return against Jafel Filho at UFC 286

One of the UFC’s brightest prospects and busiest names is set to return on March 18 when flyweight up-and-comer Muhammad Mokaev takes on Jafel Filho at UFC 286.

The bout will mark Mokaev’s fourth UFC appearance over a 12-month span. MMA Fighting confirmed the news Monday following an initial report by UFC broadcast partner ESPN.

Mokaev (9-0, 1 NC) is currently MMA Fighting’s No. 12 ranked flyweight in the world.

The 22-year-old is a perfect 3-0 thus far in the UFC, a run highlighted by submission finishes of Cody Durden and, most recently, Malcolm Gordon. Mokaev is generally considered to be one of the most intriguing prospects in the flyweight division and has openly proclaimed his goals of becoming the youngest champion in UFC history.

UFC Matcmaker Mick Maynard told me that no top 15 available for March 19th so I said give me anyone!

April we have Ramadan , June I gonna start training and I didn’t want to waste time and miss this card!

I tried my best to get top 15 opponent who could get me close to the belt — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) January 16, 2023

Also I went to Thailand to get ready for February 12th card in Australia but Alex Perez didn’t accept because he is too old and slow #facts — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) January 16, 2023

His next step in that ladder is Filho (14-2), a 29-year-old product of the UFC’s Contender Series who has yet to make his official promotional debut. Following a four-fight win streak on the Brazilian regional scene, Filho earned his UFC contract with a third-round TKO win over Roybert Echeverria this past September.

UFC 286 takes place at The O2 Arena in London, England. The rubber match between UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman headlines the event.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.