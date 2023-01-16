 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Muhammad Mokaev set to return against Jafel Filho at UFC 286

By Shaun Al-Shatti
/ new
UFC 280: Mokaev v Gordon Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

One of the UFC’s brightest prospects and busiest names is set to return on March 18 when flyweight up-and-comer Muhammad Mokaev takes on Jafel Filho at UFC 286.

The bout will mark Mokaev’s fourth UFC appearance over a 12-month span. MMA Fighting confirmed the news Monday following an initial report by UFC broadcast partner ESPN.

Mokaev (9-0, 1 NC) is currently MMA Fighting’s No. 12 ranked flyweight in the world.

The 22-year-old is a perfect 3-0 thus far in the UFC, a run highlighted by submission finishes of Cody Durden and, most recently, Malcolm Gordon. Mokaev is generally considered to be one of the most intriguing prospects in the flyweight division and has openly proclaimed his goals of becoming the youngest champion in UFC history.

His next step in that ladder is Filho (14-2), a 29-year-old product of the UFC’s Contender Series who has yet to make his official promotional debut. Following a four-fight win streak on the Brazilian regional scene, Filho earned his UFC contract with a third-round TKO win over Roybert Echeverria this past September.

UFC 286 takes place at The O2 Arena in London, England. The rubber match between UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman headlines the event.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting