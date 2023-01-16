Karol Rosa moves up to featherweight, meets Norma Dumont at April 22 UFC event

Two Brazilians will collide inside the octagon at the UFC’s upcoming Fight Night card in April 22 when Karol Rosa moves up to 145 pounds to face Norma Dumont, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting following a report from Ag. Fight.

The UFC has yet to announce the location for the event, as well as its headlining attraction.

Rosa (16-4), MMA Fighting’s No. 9 ranked bantamweight in the world, last fought in October, defeating Lina Lansberg via majority decision to rebound from her first UFC loss against Sara McMann.

A teammate of Jessica Andrade’s at PRVT, Rosa has won five of her six UFC appearances, including victories over Bethe Correia and Joselyne Edwards.

Dumont (8-2) is one of the few athletes to consistently compete at featherweight despite voicing her intent to return to bantamweight. In her most recent UFC bout, “The Immortal” spoiled Danyelle Wolf’s UFC debut to improve to 4-2 under the company banner.