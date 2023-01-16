Claudio Silva, the first man to defeat Leon Edwards in the UFC, retires from MMA

Claudio Silva has decided to retire from MMA nearly five months after his UFC release, the welterweight veteran announced in a social media post directed to his “family, fans, friends and haters.”

“Since I start compete in MMA and UFC I’ve had nothing but positive memories and special moments that I will never forget,” Silva wrote. “Thank you everyone that helped me achieve my goals as a man, athlete and sportsman. I wish nothing but the best to all my coaches, fans, friends, family members.”

Silva, 40, competed in the UFC between 2014 and 2022 and scored big wins over the likes of future 170-pound champion Leon Edwards, Nordine Taleb and Danny Roberts. The UFC cut ties with him following defeats to James Krause, Court McGee and Nicolas Dalby.

The Brazilian fighter, who leaves with a record of 14-4, has dealt with several injuries throughout his octagon career, being forced off the cage for almost four years following his split decision win over “Rocky” in Brazil. Edwards has only lost once since then, avenging a decision defeat to Kamaru Usman to capture the UFC title in August 2022.

