The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Deiveson Figueiredo, Richard Schaefer, and Eric Nicksick

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: News and notes from all the craziness of the UFC Vegas 67 weekend.

2 p.m.: UFC flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo gets us ready for his fourth fight with interim champ Brandon Moreno at UFC 283.

2:25 p.m.: Jon Jones manager Richard Schaefer joins us again to talk about Jones vs. Ciryl Gane and more.

2:50 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling catches us up on his timeline for return and more.

3:20 p.m.: Xtreme Couture coach Eric Nicksick reflects on his fighters’ performances at UFC Vegas 67 and the news about Francis Ngannou.

3:50 p.m.: Parlay Pals are back for best bets at UFC 283.

