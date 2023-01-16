The “UFC 283 Countdown” video highlights the top two fights at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, on Saturday night. This marks the UFC’s first show in Brazil since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

In the main event, Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill fight to make the most of a chaotic light heavyweight title situation, with the title remaining without an owner following an injury to champion Jiri Prochazka and a vacant title bout between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev ending in a draw. Teixeira seeks his second UFC title reign, while Hill looks to become an unlikely champion after making his pro debut in 2017.

The co-main event sees flyweight rivals Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno squaring off for a fourth time. Figueiredo enters Saturday as the champion as he looks to settle the score once and for all in the UFC’s first-ever tetralogy.

Also featured in UFC 283 Countdown is a key welterweight contest between one-time title challenger Gilbert Burns and the man with the most wins in the history of the UFC’s 170-pound division, Neil Magny.