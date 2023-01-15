Video: KSI, Salt Papi knockouts even more impressive from live Misfits Boxing 4 fan angles

KSI and Salt Papi had London’s Wembley Arena rocking after knocking out their opponents.

Both social media stars scored impressive knockouts at Saturday’s Misfits Boxing 4 event at Wembley Arena in London, with KSI making short work of pro gaming star FaZe Temperrr in the main event and Salt Papi picking up the finish of the night earlier with a left hand that took opponent Josh Brueckner clear off of his feet.

The KOs were dramatic in the moment, but the fan angles do an even better job of capturing the event’s unhinged energy, which you can watch below.

Salt Papi, a popular influencer, improved to 3-0 as a pro boxer with his second straight knockout victory, while KSI scored another exhibition bout victory with his headlining win.

Afterwards, KSI teased a future fight with the infamous Jake Paul, saying that he plans to take a few more fights before eventually crossing paths with “The Problem Child.”

“Yes, I need to be tested,” KSI said. “I need more tests until I reach the final level. The final point: Jake m************ Paul.”