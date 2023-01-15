 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reaction: Francis Ngannou’s free agency, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane title fight, Strickland shines on short notice

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Francis Ngannou is officially a free agent, and a new heavyweight champion will be crowned on March 4 as UFC President Dana White confirmed that Jon Jones will return at UFC 285 to face Ciryl Gane for the vacant title in the main event.

Additionally, Sean Strickland went out to the octagon on less than one week’s notice and defeated the surging Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of the UFC’s first card of 2023. Where does Strickland go from a huge short notice win?

Following UFC Vegas 67, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Shaheen Al-Shatti react to the Jones vs. Gane fight, Strickland’s victory, Dan Ige’s incredible walk-off KO against Damon Jackson, Umar Nurmagomedov’s frightening finish of Raoni Barcelos in the main card opener, and more.

Catch the reaction to the chaotic news cycle and fallout of UFC Vegas 67 in the video above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

