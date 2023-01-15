Video: Ciryl Gane shows off scary accurate Nate Diaz impression

Ciryl Gane made sure to have a little fun now that he’s back in Las Vegas.

The former interim UFC heavyweight champion was in town for UFC Vegas 67 fight week in support of French teammate Nassourdine Imavov, who headlined Saturday’s event against Sean Strickland. With some free time on his hands, Gane shared his impression of Nate Diaz, complete with double birds flying free and some foul-mouthed language.

Watch the video above, which was originally uploaded to social media by Gane’s coach Fernand Lopez.

Not finished, Gane took to the stage to further the impression, imitating Diaz’s one-of-a-kind gait and throwing up some more middle fingers.

Ciryl “Diaz” Gane est (vraiment) bien arrivé à l’UFC Apex ptdrrrrr #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/EHMlTvGtmV — CULTURE MMA (@CultureMMA_) January 12, 2023

While Diaz’s free agent fate is still pending after fighting out his contract with the UFC this past September, fans won’t have to wait long to see Gane in action again.

On Saturday, the UFC announced that Gane is set to fight Jon Jones in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with a vacant heavyweight title on the line following the departure of Francis Ngannou.

