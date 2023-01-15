Mike Perry reacts to video of former boss Dana White: ‘He definitely had no excuses’

Mike Perry believes his former boss made a mistake, and can find a way to move past it.

Earlier this month, a video was released showing UFC president Dana White and his wife having an altercation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. After White is shown grabbing her wrist, Anne slapped him, and White went on to slap her back — what appeared to be multiple times — before it was broken up.

The former UFC welterweight and current BKFC fighter was asked about the video, and White’s response to it this past week.

“I saw a video of Dana White’s explanation,” Perry told MMA Fighting. “He definitely had no excuses. He said, ‘Everyone who is talking about me, they’re probably right, I made a mistake.’ How long has that guy been in the public eye? For so many years, and for something like this to happen ... maybe he grabbed her wrist, she struck him, he struck back, alcohol involved, New Year’s [Eve], tough times. Man, people go through that.

“That happens to people. I’m definitely not innocent in my life.”

Perry has made it a point to become a better person after having his issues in the past. In July 2020, Perry found himself in trouble after allegedly striking three people at a restaurant in Lubbock, Texas — which according to the police report, included a woman — and was not arrested.

Around that same time, Perry’s ex-wife Danielle Nickerson accused Perry of domestic violence “a handful of times,’ which Perry answered and denied prior to UFC 255 in November 2020.

Since then, Perry has focused on becoming a much calmer, and positive presence in the world, which his current relationship with Latory Gonzalez and his son has been a big motivation for him, as he told MMA Fighting in previous interviews.

“Platinum” chose not to talk negatively about White in his reaction to everything. He hopes that White will be able to bounce back, and hopefully learn from the situation.

“We have to move forward,” Perry said. “You do a million good things, then you do one bad thing and everyone is on your case about it. With someone as powerful as that, they get the chance to talk trash, or put them out there as this evil, bad person.

“It could’ve been worse, it could’ve been better. What can you do? You go forward. Dana’s probably going to donate to some charity this week. I can’t sit here and talk bad about the guy. So that’s my comment.”