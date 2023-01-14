UFC Vegas 67 bonuses: 4 win ‘Performance of the Night’ including ‘50k’ Dan Ige

There was no “Fight of the Night” awarded at UFC Vegas 67, and finishers picked up the slack with a quartet of “Performance of the Night” bonuses.

Four fighters earned additional $50,000 checks for their wins on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, with co-main event fighter Dan Ige the highest placed on the fight card to capture a bonus.

Ige lived up to his “50k” nickname with a second-round walk-off knockout of Damon Jackson, who folded with a left hook after being forced to slug it out with the Hawaii native. The win put Ige back on the right foot after a trio of losses. It was his third UFC bonus.

One fight prior to Ige, Roman Kopylov picked up his first additional check with a second-round stoppage of Ige’s longtime teammate, Punahele Soriano, who succumbed to a series of nasty body attacks. It was his second straight UFC win.

Main card opener Umar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of undefeated former champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, picked up the most impressive win of his octagon career by starching vet Raoni Barcelos with a punch in the first round. It was his second UFC bonus.

The final bonus went to preliminary-card winner Allan Nascimento, who submitted Carlos Hernandez in the first round to pick up his second UFC win.