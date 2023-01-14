Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov full fight video highlights

Watch Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 67 clash above, courtesy of the UFC.

Strickland vs. Imavov took place Jan. 14 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Sean Strickaldn (25-5) and Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) collided in the UFC Vegas 67 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

Dos estelares seguidas Sean Strickland en camino al octágono #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/qQ6tTOCiz6 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 15, 2023

Siguen volando los golpes en esta contienda #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/mgZCUr5jud — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 15, 2023

Começando o quinto e último round da luta principal do #UFCVegas67!



Acompanhe no @UFCFightPassBR ➡️ https://t.co/hPr18WEsOa pic.twitter.com/4SvL1hxppF — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) January 15, 2023

Ambos siguen hacía adelante en este round definitivo❗️ #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/U9soogvA0F — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 15, 2023

Nothing but respect after 25 hard fought minutes. What a scrap #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/Il9ottovcn — UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2023