Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov full fight video highlights

Watch Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 67 clash above, courtesy of the UFC.
Strickland vs. Imavov took place Jan. 14 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Sean Strickaldn (25-5) and Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) collided in the UFC Vegas 67 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
Ya sale @Imavov1 para ir a la guerra❗️ #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/GVVS6Id4sI— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 15, 2023
Dos estelares seguidas Sean Strickland en camino al octágono #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/qQ6tTOCiz6— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 15, 2023
Hay derribo de Sean Strickland❗️ #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/lCGQQlPIen— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 15, 2023
Siguen volando los golpes en esta contienda #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/mgZCUr5jud— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 15, 2023
Começando o quinto e último round da luta principal do #UFCVegas67!— UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) January 15, 2023
Acompanhe no @UFCFightPassBR ➡️ https://t.co/hPr18WEsOa pic.twitter.com/4SvL1hxppF
Ambos siguen hacía adelante en este round definitivo❗️ #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/U9soogvA0F— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 15, 2023
Nothing but respect after 25 hard fought minutes. What a scrap #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/Il9ottovcn— UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2023
Short notice? No problem!— UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2023
Sean Strickland kicks off his 2023 with the main event victory pic.twitter.com/fQ9msJ7f6C
