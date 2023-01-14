 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov full fight video highlights

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Strickland v Imavov Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Watch Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 67 clash above, courtesy of the UFC.

Strickland vs. Imavov took place Jan. 14 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Sean Strickaldn (25-5) and Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) collided in the UFC Vegas 67 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting