Fighters react to Sean Strickland’s short-notice win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67

Sean Strickland shook off the doldrums of a decision loss at UFC Vegas 66 with an upset of Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67.
Fighting on less than one week’s notice, Strickland still outpaced Imavov, wearing down the Russian fighter for a unanimous decision by scores of 49-46 twice and 48-47. This time, the judges were behind Strickland after a decision loss to one-time title challenger Jared Cannonier that he called a robbery.
UFC Vegas 67 took place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 67 main card.
Sean Strickland def. Nassourdine Imavov
There was a lot to be impressed by in this match!!! Strickland is a beast and Imavov is pressive!!! Solid fight#ufcvegas47— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 15, 2023
Give Strickland the decision!— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) January 15, 2023
2 weeks notice
5 rounds
#UFCVegas67
It’s really good to see Sean Strickland back in the cage. Haven’t seen him fight since his main event fight last year. #UFCVegas66— Grant KGD Dawson (@dawsongrant20y1) January 15, 2023
Them boys scrapped!! Great fight! #UFCVegas67— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 15, 2023
Strickland cashes #UFCVegas67— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) January 15, 2023
I had Sean winning all rounds… maybe I’m biased as fuck #UFCVegas67— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 15, 2023
Dan Ige def. Damon Jackson
50K Dan Ige!!! One of the best type of humans in this sport! Let get him that bonus @Dynamitedan808 @ufc #UFCVegas67— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) January 15, 2023
50k!!!!— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 15, 2023
Walk off KO ! Ige #UFCVegas66— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) January 15, 2023
DAN IGE!!! Hands of stone with the walk off KO!! #UFCVegas67— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 15, 2023
Damn that was a nasty left hook!— Funky (@Benaskren) January 15, 2023
Let’s go 50k easy money— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 15, 2023
That left hook!!! It sounded scary.— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) January 15, 2023
Congrats @Dynamitedan808 !!
#UFCVegas67
Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov
That was some beautiful violence!! P my brotha and all heart but those body shots were nasty #goodfight— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 15, 2023
Kopylov is solid af. Clean and mean !#ufcfightnight— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) January 15, 2023
Soriano has a lot of heart that was a great performance by Kopylov— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 15, 2023
Head up Soriano Great win for Kopylov #UFCVegas67— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 15, 2023
Raquel Pennington def. Ketlen Vieira
Great to see Raquel get another victory making it 5 straight. Gotta be silently knocking on a Title shots door #UFCVegas67— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) January 15, 2023
Amazing adjustment by Pennington to get inside and land these short but damaging strikes. Attacking the midsection and disrupting the breathing, the rhythm of Viera.#UFCVegas66— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) January 15, 2023
Umar Nurmagomedov def. Raoni Barcelos
People think I’m crazy when I say, skill for skill, Umar is better than Khabib. #UFCVegas67— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 15, 2023
This kids a monster!!! Love his English too !!Alhamdillah— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 15, 2023
Damn— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 15, 2023
Amazing ko by Umar, easy 50k that— Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) January 15, 2023
Loading comments...