Fighters react to Sean Strickland’s short-notice win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67

Sean Strickland shook off the doldrums of a decision loss at UFC Vegas 66 with an upset of Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67.

Fighting on less than one week’s notice, Strickland still outpaced Imavov, wearing down the Russian fighter for a unanimous decision by scores of 49-46 twice and 48-47. This time, the judges were behind Strickland after a decision loss to one-time title challenger Jared Cannonier that he called a robbery.

UFC Vegas 67 took place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 67 main card.

Sean Strickland def. Nassourdine Imavov

There was a lot to be impressed by in this match!!! Strickland is a beast and Imavov is pressive!!! Solid fight#ufcvegas47 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 15, 2023

Give Strickland the decision!

2 weeks notice

5 rounds



#UFCVegas67 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) January 15, 2023

It’s really good to see Sean Strickland back in the cage. Haven’t seen him fight since his main event fight last year. #UFCVegas66 — Grant KGD Dawson (@dawsongrant20y1) January 15, 2023

Them boys scrapped!! Great fight! #UFCVegas67 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 15, 2023

I had Sean winning all rounds… maybe I’m biased as fuck #UFCVegas67 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 15, 2023

50K Dan Ige!!! One of the best type of humans in this sport! Let get him that bonus @Dynamitedan808 @ufc #UFCVegas67 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) January 15, 2023

50k!!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 15, 2023

Walk off KO ! Ige #UFCVegas66 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) January 15, 2023

DAN IGE!!! Hands of stone with the walk off KO!! #UFCVegas67 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 15, 2023

Damn that was a nasty left hook! — Funky (@Benaskren) January 15, 2023

Let’s go 50k easy money — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 15, 2023

That was some beautiful violence!! P my brotha and all heart but those body shots were nasty #goodfight — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 15, 2023

Kopylov is solid af. Clean and mean !#ufcfightnight — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) January 15, 2023

Soriano has a lot of heart that was a great performance by Kopylov — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 15, 2023

Head up Soriano Great win for Kopylov #UFCVegas67 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 15, 2023

Great to see Raquel get another victory making it 5 straight. Gotta be silently knocking on a Title shots door #UFCVegas67 — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) January 15, 2023

Amazing adjustment by Pennington to get inside and land these short but damaging strikes. Attacking the midsection and disrupting the breathing, the rhythm of Viera.#UFCVegas66 — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) January 15, 2023

People think I’m crazy when I say, skill for skill, Umar is better than Khabib. #UFCVegas67 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 15, 2023

This kids a monster!!! Love his English too !!Alhamdillah — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 15, 2023

Damn — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 15, 2023