UFC Vegas 67 video: Dan Ige scores devastating walk-off knockout to finish Damon Jackson in second round

Dan Ige put an end to his three-fight losing streak with an emphatic walk-off knockout over Damon Jackson in the UFC Vegas 67 co-main event.

It was a jaw-dropping performance from Ige after he stepped into an exchange and cracked Jackson directly on the jaw with a left hook that landed clean. As soon as the punch connected, Jackson just folded in half as he crashed to the canvas with Ige putting his hand in the air before the referee could even officially wave off the fight.

The end came at 4:13 in the second round.

“It feels really good,” Ige said about the win. “It’s been almost two years without a win. I dedicate my entire life to this sport. It’s just being in the moment. I’ve just been training myself, training my mind and valuing the things around me. I cut out the noise. “

With a lot of power in his hands, Ige invited Jackson to trade with him in the pocket as the featherweights started exchanging strikes as soon as the action got started. Ige was doing his best to cut off the cage, work to the inside and then unload punches with Jackson still reacting to his movement.

Ige appeared to have no fear of reprisal as he continued marching forward and hammering away with punches. Unfortunately for him, Jackson didn’t seem to have a great answer for the aggressive game plan coming at him from Ige.

A big overhand right clobbered Jackson in the second round and a cut was opened that started dripping blood down his face and directly in the eye. Still, Jackson kept throwing combinations but Ige appeared to be timing his opportunities to return fire.

That’s exactly what led to the finish after Jackson decided to make an aggressive move forward and Ige unleashing the left hook that put him down and out for good. Ige knew the fight was over after watching Jackson just collapse to the ground and now he’s hoping the UFC will have a bonus waiting for him after another impressive performance.

“I have $50K written my hand wraps,” Ige said. “I knew I was going to land that one day or another.”