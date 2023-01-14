UFC Vegas 67 video: Abdul Razak Alhassan obliterates Claudio Ribeiro for second-round knockout

Abdul Razak Alhassan has knocked out many opponents in his career, but he did something he’s never done on Saturday at the UFC APEX.

Alhassan faced fellow dangerous striker Claudio Ribeiro on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 67, and for the first time in his career, he picked up a knockout victory outside of the first round, devastating Ribeiro with big punches before dropping him, leading to the referee intervening quickly to stop it.

Check out the vicious finish from Alhassan below.

Alhassan bounced back from a decision loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Vegas 48 in February 2021 to earn his first victory since August 2021. The finish came at 0:28 of the second round, which kept the 36-year-old’s 100 percent finish rate intact.

Ribeiro was making his octagon debut after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. The loss snapped a six-fight win streak.