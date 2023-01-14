‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr

KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0.
Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr boxing match on Saturday in London.
I love when KSI wins because it gives him more confidence for him to actually get in the ring with me.— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 14, 2023
I also love that I’m your “final level.” The peak of your career.— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 14, 2023
Keep going Haymaker. You will get to the top of the mountain and then Master Splinter will gladly knock you right back down to level 1. https://t.co/cvdb5fn60e
Jake Paul knocks out KSI #KSITemper— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) January 14, 2023
BREAKING— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 14, 2023
Jake Paul reacts to KSI call out pic.twitter.com/RHGpK3vgso
he’s done it again @ksi pic.twitter.com/r4VEbLHOMX— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 14, 2023
That man is not a good boxer, Jake Paul sleeps him before the final round— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 14, 2023
Okay, this just confirms that @jakepaul sleeps @KSI— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) January 14, 2023
Slim Vs Ksi is the next fight to make— Slim Albaher (@SlimmySlim94) January 14, 2023
WHAT A SHOW! @MisfitsBoxing Does it again congrats @KSI @MamsTaylor @Idrisvirgo @SlimmySlim94 #Misfits004— Hasim Rahman Jr. (@_HasimRahmanJr) January 14, 2023
Big respect to @Temperrr for getting in there on short notice— Ali (@AnEsonGib) January 14, 2023
Congrats to the main man @KSI, what a performance! A step closer to the super fight we all want— Elle Brooke (@ElleBrookeUK) January 14, 2023
Not gonna lie though….I like @KSI movement in his finishing combo. Very reminiscent of a karate blitz Solid work! #KSITemperrr— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 14, 2023
Loading comments...