 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr

By Steven Marrocco Updated
/ new
KSI v FaZe Temperrr - OVO Arena Wembley Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0.

Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr boxing match on Saturday in London.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting