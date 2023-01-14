‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr

KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0.

Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr boxing match on Saturday in London.

I love when KSI wins because it gives him more confidence for him to actually get in the ring with me. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 14, 2023

I also love that I’m your “final level.” The peak of your career.



Keep going Haymaker. You will get to the top of the mountain and then Master Splinter will gladly knock you right back down to level 1. https://t.co/cvdb5fn60e — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 14, 2023

Jake Paul knocks out KSI #KSITemper — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) January 14, 2023

Jake Paul reacts to KSI call out pic.twitter.com/RHGpK3vgso — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 14, 2023

That man is not a good boxer, Jake Paul sleeps him before the final round — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 14, 2023

Slim Vs Ksi is the next fight to make — Slim Albaher (@SlimmySlim94) January 14, 2023

Big respect to @Temperrr for getting in there on short notice — Ali (@AnEsonGib) January 14, 2023

Congrats to the main man @KSI, what a performance! A step closer to the super fight we all want — Elle Brooke (@ElleBrookeUK) January 14, 2023