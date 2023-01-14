UFC Vegas 67 video: Charles Johnson gets first finish of 2023 with slicing elbows to spoil Jimmy Flick’s return

Charles Johnson will be a 2023 UFC trivia question after getting a finish in the first fight of the year.

Johnson took on Jimmy Flick — who returned to the octagon after a short retirement — in the opening bout of UFC Vegas 67 at the APEX. In the opening stanza, Johnson was able to find his way on top of Flick, where he delivered a series of elbows that busted up his opponent before the referee stepped in to stop it.

Check out the finish of the fight between former LFA champions below.

Charles Johnson starts off 2023 with a TKO #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/piIRPAaps4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 14, 2023

After losing his octagon debut to super prospect Muhammad Mokaev at July’s UFC London event, Johnson has now won two straight, which also includes a split decision win over Zhalgas Zhumagulov in November. The 32-year-old, who revealed in his post-fight interview that he is about to welcome a baby girl into the world, is 6-1 over his past seven fights.

Flick looked to start a comeback story after a surprising retirement in April 2021, but, despite protesting the stoppage, had his four-fight win streak snapped.