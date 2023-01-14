 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 67 video: Charles Johnson gets first finish of 2023 with slicing elbows to spoil Jimmy Flick’s return

By Mike Heck
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Johnson v Flick Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Charles Johnson will be a 2023 UFC trivia question after getting a finish in the first fight of the year.

Johnson took on Jimmy Flick — who returned to the octagon after a short retirement — in the opening bout of UFC Vegas 67 at the APEX. In the opening stanza, Johnson was able to find his way on top of Flick, where he delivered a series of elbows that busted up his opponent before the referee stepped in to stop it.

Check out the finish of the fight between former LFA champions below.

After losing his octagon debut to super prospect Muhammad Mokaev at July’s UFC London event, Johnson has now won two straight, which also includes a split decision win over Zhalgas Zhumagulov in November. The 32-year-old, who revealed in his post-fight interview that he is about to welcome a baby girl into the world, is 6-1 over his past seven fights.

Flick looked to start a comeback story after a surprising retirement in April 2021, but, despite protesting the stoppage, had his four-fight win streak snapped.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting