Video: Salt Papi takes Josh Brueckner off his feet with knockout punch at Misfits Boxing 4

Salt Papi brought the flavor to the ring again.

The popular social media influencer scored another impressive knockout win on Saturday at the KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr Misfits Boxing event Saturday in London, blasting YouTube star Josh Brueckner with a left hand that took him off of his feet in the second round.

Watch the powerful KO blow above.

Salt Papi looked like the superior boxer in the first round as he outpaced the larger Brueckner and landed the better shots through the opening three minutes. In Round 2, Salt Papi turned up the pressure and when Brueckner took a wrong step forward, Salt Papi cracked him with a straight punch that caught all of Brueckner’s head.

Brueckner fell hard onto his backside and only managed to get to his hands and knees before the referee stepped in to wave off the bout.

That’s three wins in three pro boxing bouts for Salt Papi, who scored a 29-second knockout at an influencer boxing event this past August.