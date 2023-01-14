Nate Diaz narrates hype video ahead of San Francisco 49ers wildcard game: ‘If you’re not on our team, then f*** off’

Nate Diaz proudly represents Stockton, Calif., which is just a stone’s throw away from Bay Area and the site of the NFC wildcard game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

As the Niners prepare to take the field on Saturday, Diaz provided a narration for the hype video promoting the game as the 13-4 NFC West winners look to make a deep run in the playoffs, with many experts predicting them to go all the way to the Super Bowl.

With highlights featuring both the Niners and Diaz during some of his biggest fights, the one-time UFC title challenger made no bones about his rooting allegiance while getting everybody in the Bay area ready for action.

“It’s us against the world,” Diaz said in the video. “If you’re not on our team, then f*** off. This ain’t about nobody else. This is about us. The time for talk is over. Put up or shut up.”

The Niners put together a very impressive regular season despite losing two quarterbacks and ultimately playing rookie Brock Purdy — the last pick dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” in the 2022 NFL draft — in the starting role through the final five games.

Now San Francisco will look to win another Super Bowl championship, but it all starts on Saturday with their division rivals in the Seahawks.