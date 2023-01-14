Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets.

The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

Listen to that reception for @KSI



Watch #KSITemper LIVE on https://t.co/fmB3r5oC53 and DAZN PPV pic.twitter.com/Mjroy3bYl1 — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 14, 2023

"I'm going to get past the next person and the next person, then move onto Jake Paul and end it once and for all."@KSI delivers a message on fight night



Watch live on DAZN PPV https://t.co/O5e6geyl9D#KSITemper | @PrimeHydrate | @Stake pic.twitter.com/Y7zVYFyJrJ — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) January 14, 2023

For more on KSI vs. Temperrr, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee.

Michael Buffer in the building for the introductions.

Big ovation from the London crowd for KSI as he makes the walk.

A smattering of boos for the U.S. national anthem. This crowd ain’t playing.

There’s God Save The King and we are moments away from the fight. Michael Buffer with a classic “Let’s get ready to rumble!”

Round 1: Loud “KSI” chant as the fight begins. KSI immediately advances with jabs. He lands a clean body shot, Temperrr avoids a few wild follow-up haymakers. Temperrr lands a right hand as KSI steps in. Good left by Temperrr. KSI throwing heavy, he’s looking for a KO, but Temperrr not staying still. Glancing left by KSI. Another good counter by Temperrr. Jab by Temperrr lands as KSI circles. KSI advances with a 1-2 and the left hand DROPS Temperrr. He looks hurt bad. The referee gives him plenty of time to recover, but Temperrr is clearly dazed. He eventually stands, but this one is waved off. Big KO for KSI.