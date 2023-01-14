 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KSI vs. Temperrr Results: Misfits Boxing 4

By MMA Fighting Newswire
KSI and FaZe Temperrr
KSI and FaZe Temperrr will clash in the main event Saturday afternoon.
Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

MMA Fighting has KSI vs. Temperrr results for the Misfits Boxing 4 event at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday evening.

In the main event, KSI will square off against FaZe Temperrr for KSI’s Misfits cruiserweight title. The KSI vs. Temperrr main event is expected to start at 5 p.m. ET, and you can follow the live round-by-round updates here.

Both KSI and FaZe Temperrr hope a win leads to a mega-fight with Jake Paul later this year.

Slim Albaher will square off against rival Tom Zanettti for the Misfits light heavyweight championship.

Bellator veteran MMA fighter Anthony Taylor will kick off the card against Idris Virgo.

Check out KSI vs. Temperrr results below.

Main card (DAZN at 2 p.m. ET)

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr

Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti

Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner

Mystery Opponent vs. BDave

Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz

Elle Brooke vs. Faith Ordway

Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo

