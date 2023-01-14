UFC vet, PFL 2021 champion Antonio Carlos Junior cast for Big Brother Brasil

Antonio Carlos Junior is back on a major Brazilian network for a second appearance on a reality show, this time under a bigger spotlight.

“Cara de Sapato” was announced on the celebrity cast of Big Brother Brasil 23, which starts Jan. 16 on Globo. BBB is the most watched reality show in the country for two decades. Recent seasons have amassed numbers around 414 million votes for a single elimination.

Junior, who collected a million dollars for winning the Professional Fighters League light heavyweight season in 2021, will pocket nearly $400,000 if he’s the BBB 23 winner by late April. BBB’s immense popularity could bring very profitable opportunities for the fighter outside the MMA bubble.

It’s still unclear if Junior will be part of the 2023 season in the PFL or sit out another year. Junior pulled out of the 2022 season with an injury.

“Cara de Sapato” won the third season of The Ultimate Fighter Brazil in 2014. Junior, who fought as a heavyweight at the time, beat Vitor Miranda in the season finale life on Globo to kick off a 7-5 (1NC) run in the UFC, which included wins over the likes of Marvin Vettori and Tim Boetsch.