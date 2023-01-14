UFC Vegas 67 Results: Strickland vs. Imavov

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 67 results for the Strickland vs. Imavov fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 67 Twitter updates.

In the first UFC main event of 2023, middleweight contender Sean Strickland steps in on short notice to challenge Nassourdine Imavov in a light heavyweight bout following the injury withdrawal of Kelvin Gastelum. Strickland has lost back-to-back bouts since pulling off a six-fight win streak, while Imavov has won four of his past five appearances in the UFC’s octagon.

Featherweight veterans Dan Ige and Damon Jackson meet in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC Vegas 67 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Sean Strickland

Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson

Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Claudio Ribeiro vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore

Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonca

Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez

Daniel Argueta vs. Nick Aguirre

Charles Johnson vs. Jimmy Flick