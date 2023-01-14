FaZe Temperrr expected Dillon Danis to pull out, plans to beat KSI and box Jake Paul next

Dillon Danis withdrawing from a boxing clash with YouTube sensation KSI didn’t surprise many people, including his replacement FaZe Temperrr.

Brazilian influencer turned professional boxer Thomas Oliveira, a.k.a. FaZe Temperrr, was scheduled to compete on the same card against a “mystery opponent”, who would only be revealed on fight night. With a faceless foe to prepare for, Oliveira admits he already kept KSI in his mind for Jan. 14.

Danis pulled out from the card after being deemed “underprepared”, “struggling with weight” and unable “to find a team that’s going to support him to bring him into the fight,” KSI’s manager Mams Taylor said when announcing Oliveira as the replacement.

“I thought that could happen, so I stayed ready,” Oliveira said on this week’s Trocação Franca about the possibility of replacing Danis. “I don’t know if they gave me a mysterious opponent for that reason, for having doubts that Dillon Danis [would fight], and I already thought he could pull out, so I stayed ready.”

The Brazilian influencer, who holds a 1-1 record as a professional boxer after winning his most recent bout in mere seconds, said “I’ve always imagined myself fighting KSI and this opportunity came sooner than expected. It’s going to be a war Saturday.”

KSI has a longstanding rivalry with fellow influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul after beating his brother Logan Paul in a boxing match early in his career and they have gone back and forth on social media about possibly meeting in the squared circle. Now, Oliveira hopes to steal that narrative with a win in London and set up his own “money fight” with Paul.

Paul improved to 6-0 as a professional boxer with his recent win over former UFC champion Anderson Silva. Paul also beat UFC veterans Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren by knockout in boxing.

“That’s what I want. I can see that happening,” he said of fighting Paul. “I think this fight [Saturday] is way tougher than KSI imagines. My loss happened in August and was a blessing in disguise because if I hadn’t lost the way I lost, I probably wouldn’t have gotten this fight so soon. At the same time, I have a huge opportunity Saturday and I know what will be waiting for me in the future if I win. I’m ready to do it and get the victory.”