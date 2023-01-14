Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 set for UFC 286 in London

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman run it back one more time at UFC 286.

Edwards and Usman will clash in a trilogy fight with the welterweight title up for grabs, UFC President Dana White announced at the UFC Vegas 67 press conference on Saturday.

UFC With UFC 286 takes place on March 18 at The O2 in London. The event airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

The welterweight title fight is the third meeting between the fighters, who are 1-1 with Usman winning a decision over Edwards at UFC on FOX 17 in their first encounter before Edwards took the rematch at UFC 279 this past August.

On that night, Usman was up on the scorecards heading into the fifth and final round. Then Edwards managed to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in history when he connected with a devastating head-kick knockout with just seconds remaining in the fight.

Almost immediately afterward, talk about a trilogy started with both fighters expressing interest in running it back at a future UFC card in England. There was speculation a hand surgery and injury could delay the fight for Usman, but the originally targeted timeframe stayed intact.

Now, Edwards and Usman will get their wish with the welterweight title fight now scheduled for London on March 18.