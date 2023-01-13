ONE on Prime Video 6: BJJ champ Garry Tonon blitzes through Johnny Nunez in two minutes

Garry Tonon is back on the winning track.

The multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion steamrolled through Johnny Nunez on Friday, tapping out the TUF and Bellator veteran with a nasty kimura submission early in their featherweight bout at ONE on Prime Video 6, which took place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nunez came out wild and looking to trade leather, however it wasn’t long before Tonon tied up the action and secured a takedown off a standing kimura attempt. From there, it was only a matter of time, as Tonon wrenched away at Nunez’s left arm and quickly coaxed the tapout. The official time of the stoppage came at 1:53 of the opening round.

Watch replay of the fight-ending sequence below.

With the win, Tonon (7-1) rebounded from his 56-second knockout loss to Thanh Le in his shot at the ONE Championship featherweight title, which served as the first loss of his MMA career, while Nunez (7-3) dropped to 0-2 under the ONE Championship banner.

Afterward, the 31-year-old Tonon called to fight on the promotion’s much-anticipated United States debut, which is currently slated for May 5 in Broomfield, Colorado.

“This body is America. Strong, violent, full of limitless potential,” Tonon said. “I am perfection. I am domination. I am the future. And the future starts tonight.

“We’re getting another shot at the title soon. I thought that was a pretty dominant performance. Whoever’s going to be there when it’s time to fight, that would be great.”