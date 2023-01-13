UFC Vegas 67 preview show: Can Sean Strickland halt the surge of Nassourdine Imavov on short notice?

Sean Strickland is stepping in on less than a week’s notice to compete in his second straight main event in as many UFC cards when he faces the surging Nassourdine Imavov in the light heavyweight main event of UFC Vegas 67.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew discuss the late-changing headliner on the promotion’s first card of 2023, the stakes involved, whether or not the main event spot improved with Strickland stepping in for the injured Kelvin Gastelum, Dan Ige looking to get back on track against the streaking Damon Jackson in the featherweight co-main event, if a title shot is on the line for both Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington in the women’s bantamweight featured bout, the low-key bangers of the card, and more.

