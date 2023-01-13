Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks off of UFC Vegas 67 due to Eubanks weight management issues

Sijara Eubanks has lost another fight on the scale.

At the Friday’s morning weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 67, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, officials announced that Eubanks has been forced to withdraw from the event due to weight management issues. Her flyweight bout against Priscila Cachoeira has been cancelled.

Cachoeira successfully made weight at 126 pounds. Eubanks was not present at the official weigh-ins.

This is not the first time Eubanks has had trouble with the scale. Eubanks’ UFC debut in 2017 was originally set to take place in the finals of The Ultimate Fighter 26, a bout that was to crown the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion. However, Eubanks suffered kidney failure while attempting to make weight and was replaced by Roxanne Modafferi.

Since joining the UFC roster, Eubanks has also missed weight for bouts against Modafferi and Melissa Gatto, the latter being Eubanks’ most recent fight in December 2021. Gatto defeated Eubanks by third-round TKO.

It is not yet known if the bout will be rescheduled or if Cachoeira and Eubanks will receive new opponents for their next bookings.