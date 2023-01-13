UFC Vegas 67 weigh-in results: Sean Strickland has 10-pound edge in light heavyweight headliner

Sean Strickland was the bigger man at Friday’s official UFC Vegas 67 weigh-ins.

Stepping in on less than a week’s notice for an injured Kelvin Gastelum, the middleweight contender was required to hit the 206-pound limit for a non-title light heavyweight main event against remaining headliner Nassourdine Imavov. Strickland hit the mark at 204 pounds, while Imavov came in considerably lighter at just 194 pounds.

Strickland is currently tied for No. 11 at 185 pounds in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, while Imavov is at No. 14.

This is the second straight UFC event headlined by Strickland, who lost a split decision to Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC Vegas 66 on Dec. 17, 2022. Imavov headlines a UFC event for the first time.

The official weigh-ins saw one significant hiccup as Sijara Eubanks was forced to withdraw from her bout with Priscila Cachoeira due to weight management issues. Cachoeira successfully hit the flyweight limit at 126 pounds, while Eubanks did not show up to the scale. It is the third time in Eubanks’ UFC career that she has failed to make weight, not including weight cut issues that forced her out of The Ultimate Fighter 26 finals.

Check out UFC Vegas 67 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Nassourdine Imavov (194) vs. Sean Strickland (204)

Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)

Punahele Soriano (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185)

Ketlen Vieira (136) vs. Raquel Pennington (135.5)

Umar Nurmagomedov (135) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Claudio Ribeiro (183) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5)

Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) vs. Nick Fiore (155)

Javid Basharat (136) vs. Mateus Mendonca (134.5)

Allan Nascimento (125.5) vs. Carlos Hernandez (125)

Daniel Argueta (146) vs. Nick Aguirre (145.5)

Charles Johnson (126) vs. Jimmy Flick (126)

Priscila Cachoeira (126) vs. Sijara Eubanks* — CANCELLED

*Eubanks did not weigh in. She has been forced from her fight with Cachoeira to withdraw due to weight management issues