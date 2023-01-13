The KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr main event clash is on.

KSI (175.0) and FaZe Temperrr (175.9) both made weight Friday and will headline the Misfits Boxing 4 card for KSI’s Misfits cruiserweight title at The OVO Arena in London, England.

KSI (1-0) will be competing in his third exhibition fight in his boxing career. He last competed this past August when he defeated two opponents in the same night via knockout.

“[Temperrr] can catch me all he wants. He’s getting knocked out. Your boy has trained too hard for this. I got an end goal and that is Jake Paul. Best believe I will get past every single opponent, and when I get to him, he’s getting flatlined. He’s getting destroyed. My legacy will live on forever,” KSI said.

Temperrr replaced Dillon Danis in the main event on less that two weeks’ notice.

“I’m going to stop JJ tomorrow,” Temperrr said.

Check out KSI vs. Temperrr weigh-in results now.

Main card (DAZN at 2 p.m. ET)

KSI (175.0) vs. FaZe Temperrr (175.9)

Slim (169.8) vs. Tom Zanetti (175)

Salt Papi (180.2) vs. Josh Brueckner (184.9)

Mystery Opponent (167) vs. BDave (168)

Ryan Taylor (185.4) vs. Swamrz (183.9)

Elle Brooke (137) vs. Faith Ordway (138.5)

Anthony Taylor (174.2) vs. Idris Vrigo (174)