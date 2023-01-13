Carlston Harris vs. Ramiz Brahimaj heads to UFC Vegas 69

Welterweights Carlston Harris and Ramiz Brahimaj will face off at UFC Vegas 69 on Feb. 18 in Las Vegas.

Multiple people with knowledge of the booking confirmed the news to MMA Fighting. The official bout order for the winter card has not yet been made official, however a bantamweight clash between Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera serves as the main event.

Making his fourth octagon appearance, Harris is attempting to bounce back after his first UFC loss, a first-round knockout at the hands of surging contender Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC Vegas 47. The setback snapped a two-fight UFC winning streak (and five overall when including regional wins) for the 35-year-old Guyana native.

Brahimaj approaches the bout on the opposite side of the competitive coin with a recent win under his belt, a first-round submission of Micheal Gillmore at UFC Vegas 49. That put him back on the right foot after a decision loss to vet Court McGee in his prior outing. Overall, Brahimaj stands at 2-2 in the octagon.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.