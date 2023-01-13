UFC Vegas 67 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 67 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have highlights of the official-weighs when available.
The UFC Vegas 67 weigh-ins begin at 12 p.m. ET.
In the main event, middleweights Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov can weigh no more than 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight fight.
Check out UFC Vegas 67 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Sean Strickland
Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson
Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov
Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington
Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Claudio Ribeiro vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore
Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonca
Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez
Daniel Argueta vs. Nick Aguirre
Charles Johnson vs. Jimmy Flick
