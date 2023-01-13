UFC Vegas 67 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 67 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have highlights of the official-weighs when available.

The UFC Vegas 67 weigh-ins begin at 12 p.m. ET.

In the main event, middleweights Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov can weigh no more than 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight fight.

Check out UFC Vegas 67 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Sean Strickland

Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson

Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Claudio Ribeiro vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore

Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonca

Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez

Daniel Argueta vs. Nick Aguirre

Charles Johnson vs. Jimmy Flick

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks