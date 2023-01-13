Gunnar Nelson returns against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 286 in London

Welterweights Gunnar Nelson and Daniel Rodriguez have agreed to meet at the upcoming UFC 286 card scheduled in London on March 18.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting. Rodriguez initially announced the bout via his Instagram.

Nelson makes his long-awaited return almost exactly one year after his last fight at the UFC London card in March 2022. On that night, Nelson picked up a unanimous decision win over Takashi Sato, which brought his two-fight losing streak to an end.

Best known as a world-class grappler, Nelson now looks to build on momentum from from the Sato win while also attempting to keep a more active schedule after only competing once in 2022 following a nearly three-year long absence from the sport due to injury.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez seeks to get back in the win column after falling to Neil Magny by D’arce choke this past November. That setback ended a four-fight win streak for Rodriguez, which included victories over Li Jingliang, Kevin Lee, and Mike Perry.

As it stands, UFC 286 hasn’t booked a main event, although rumors continue to swirl that current welterweight champion Leon Edwards will put his title up for grabs against Kamaru Usman in the promotion’s return to England.