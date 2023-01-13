Scott Coker welcomes Dillon Danis back to Bellator, asks him, ‘Do you want to really fight?’

Scott Coker has put the ball firmly in Dillon Danis’ court.

Danis recently pulled out of a high-profile boxing bout with social media star KSI that was scheduled to take place this Saturday at Wembley Arena in London, leaving his fighting future in question. But Coker, who previously said he didn’t get in the way of Danis’ desire to box, is open to Danis resuming his career with Bellator if that’s what the controversial combat sports personality wants to do.

“We offered him to fight in London on the show coming up, and I guess [his team] accepted [a fight with KSI], and they made a deal and we basically said, ‘OK,’” Coker said on The MMA Hour. “So when this thing fell apart, I was really surprised.

“He’s reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, I want to fight.’ So we’re going to try and get him in the rotation, but it’s been a long time. It’s been a long time since he fought, so I hope he’s been training and I hope he’s been doing his thing, but at the end of the day it’s really going to be up to him and how bad he wants to fight and does he really want to compete at this level. It’s going to be something that only he can answer.”

When Danis made his Bellator debut in 2018, he did so with plenty of hype behind him due to his association with Conor McGregor, his competitive jiu-jitsu experience, and a brash persona that echoed McGregor. He won his first two pro MMA fights via first-round submission, but has not fought since June 2019.

According to Coker, Danis is still officially part of the Bellator roster and his return is simply contingent on whether or not he’s serious about fighting again.

“We have a contract with the guy, and we’re going to honor the contract,” Coker said. “But like I said, it’s going to be ‘Do you want to really fight?’ That’s really the question here, to be honest. That’s the question.

“If you want to fight, come back in here, not that you start from ground zero, but you’re going to be in some tough competition. Test yourself and then let’s see what happens.”

Asked point-blank if he expects Danis to fight for Bellator again, Coker left the answer open-ended.

“TBD,” Coker said. “To be determined.”