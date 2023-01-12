Heck of a Morning: Would UFC massively suffer if Dana White stepped away?

Dana White spoke with reporters on Wednesday during the UFC Vegas 67 media day to discuss the video where he’s shown slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve. While White took ownership for a lot of misdeeds, one thing the UFC president said that stuck out was that the promotion, the fighters, and the business of the UFC would all suffer if White were to be suspended, or ousted from his position. Is that true?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives further reaction to White’s scrum, and that comment in particular – arguing that the UFC would be just fine without him in that position. Additionally, listeners give their thoughts on how this situation continues to be handled, while also asking about Francis Ngannou, ONE Championship, Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC Vegas 67, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.