Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards headlines Bellator Paris in May

Bellator returns to Paris in May and a pivotal middleweight matchup will close the show.

Promotional officials revealed on Thursday that a 185-pound fight between Gegard Mousasi and Fabian Edwards will headline Bellator Paris. The event takes place May 12 at the Accor Arena and the main card will air on Showtime.

The bout will serve as Mousasi’s first since losing the middleweight title to Johnny Eblen at June’s Bellator 282 event. The multi-time Bellator champ will look to get back on track after having a four-fight win streak snapped, which includes victories over Lyoto Machida, a title earning win over Douglas Lima, and successful defenses against John Salter and Austin Vanderford.

Edwards looks to keep his positive momentum after going 2-0 in 2022. The 29-year-old brutally knocked out Machida at Bellator 281 this past May, and earned a decision victory against Charlie Ward five months later at Bellator 287.

Bellator also announced that Sidney Outlaw and Mansour Barnaoui will meet in the co-main event in an opening round matchup of the lightweight grand prix.

Additionally, a pair of lightweight bouts between Saul Rogers and Davy Gallon, along with Thibault Gouti battling Kane Mousah are set for the prelims.