Between the Links: Dana White speaks, Khabib Nurmagomedov stepping away, A.J. McKee re-signs, UFC Vegas 67

UFC president Dana White began the UFC Vegas 67 media day on Wednesday by speaking with reporters about the video showing him slapping his wife during an altercation on New Year’s Eve. While White is being open, is it sending the right message overall?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss White’s media day scrum, him asking people not to defend him, and how the promotion and Endeavor continue to remain silent. Additionally, they’ll discuss Khabib Nurmagomedov stepping away from MMA and how that could effect Islam Makahchev ahead of his upcoming lightweight title fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284, A.J. McKee re-signing with Bellator and the official reveal of the lightweight grand prix, Saturday’s UFC Vegas 67 event headlined by Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov, and more.

Host Mike Heck and MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew will discuss those topics, plus take some of your questions at the end of the show.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

