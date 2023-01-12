No Bets Barred: Kicking off 2023 with Sean Strickland’s short notice return at UFC Vegas 67

2023 is upon us, and the UFC is back, baby! That’s right, this weekend kicks off the UFC’s 2023 campaign, and as such, the No Bets Barred Boys are back with a full gambling breakdown of UFC Vegas 67.

In this episode, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew begin by celebrating the University of Georgia Bulldogs winning BACK-TO-BACK college football national championships before hopping into a breakdown of this weekend’s card. Topics include: Sean Strickland’s chances coming in on short notice against Nassourdine Imavov, Umar Nurmagomedov as a absolutely massive favorite, and how they feel about Flyweight Under bets coming into a new year.

