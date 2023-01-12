Mike Perry on potential Jake Paul fight: ‘I think it happens – I’ll be ready’

Mike Perry says not much has changed as far as negotiations go for a potential boxing match with Jake Paul, but he’s confident the fight will come to fruition.

Earlier this month, Perry revealed on social media that he signed a contract to face Paul in the squared circle, and he even put out a screenshot of what he said was the contract. Since then, Paul has confirmed Perry as an option, even insinuating it could be his “lucky day” since Tommy Fury hasn’t signed on to face him.

Perry did not reveal all of the details on his deal, but if the contract he received and signed comes together, the bout will happen quickly.

“I believe it was for mid-February,” Perry told MMA Fighting. “I don’t know what I can and can’t say, [because] I want it to happen, but there was supposed to be a really cool location and that intrigued me.

“I think it happens. If it is mid-February, I’ll be ready. I’m ready this weekend. I’m going to keep working, road work, lift some weights, eat healthy, just keep feeding myself and stay hungry. That’s me. That’s what I do.”

After the end of a 15-fight run with the UFC, Perry signed a deal with BKFC, where he was victorious in a pair of 2022 bouts against Julian Lane and Bellator star Michael Page, respectively. Prior to his BKFC debut, he took part in Triller’s inaugural Triad Combat event, which saw a team of MMA fighters take on a team of boxers in a hybrid variation of both sports. “Platinum” took on Michael Seals – then a 25-3 pro – and earned a split decision in November 2021.

As far as a fight with Paul, Perry said the matchup was offered to him prior to the new year.

“I think it was [this past] December,” he said. “People are still in the comments think I faked the contract. What? Did I type that up? You think I typed that up? C’mon, man, I can’t type that up. It’s ridiculous, people will see it with their own eyes and still be in disbelief. It’s not like it matters. Jake’s got five pro boxing fights — if you could call them all pro boxing fights — he’s gotten a lot better since he’s been competing, he’s training all the time.

“I sparred him once, and I think it would be a great boxing match. I can’t lie, I’m a bare knuckle boxer, and I like to punch without anything, but with the gloves on I feel like I hit harder, and I think it would be interesting to see what I could do.”

Since posting the contract and Paul’s acknowledgment of Perry as a possible option, Perry said things haven’t changed at all. If the matchup happens, he will be ready for the promotional blitz. If not, he believes he has plenty of options on the table.

“As far as I know, it’s the same as it was,” Perry explained. “Not much has really changed, and we’re in the same position as we were in a few days ago.

“I’m just calling people out and staying ready to compete, but I’ll tell you, it doesn’t matter to me. I love boxing. I’m ready to throw hands. I can take a hell of a punch, I give it back, I’m getting slick, I’m moving properly, and I’ve always been a boxer deep down.

“I did MMA and made it to the UFC, but all of the grappling, wrestling, and all of that stuff, and every time I got in the [cage], I wanted to punch people. Now. I’m practicing how I’m going to be.”

On Monday, Perry put a list of opponent options he has his eye on for his next matchup on Twitter, which includes Paul, Kevin Lee, Darren Till, Donald Cerrone, Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor and, what he would consider a dream fight, Roy Jones Jr.

At the end of the day, if Perry doesn’t win the Paul sweepstakes, he feels he’s put himself in a great position to get a massive bout.

“We’re looking for a good name, we’re looking for a big name, but ultimately, it’s a management thing,” he said. “I’m a business product of my team, and they are going to make the best decisions for me, my career, for them so we can all benefit together. I’m sure they’re working behind the scenes finding me a big opportunity. It’s my job to stay ready for it.”