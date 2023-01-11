Brad Tavares out, Brunno Ferreira in against Gregory Rodrigues at UFC 283

Gregory Rodrigues has a new opponent for his upcoming fight at UFC 283 in Brazil.
With Brad Tavares out of the Jan. 21 card in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Brunno Ferreira has agreed to step in on 10 days’ notice to face “Robocop,” multiple people with knowledge of the news told MMA Fighting. Contracts have yet to be signed.
Rodrigues announced Tavares’ withdrawal on a Tuesday interview with SuperBook Sports.
Ferreira (9-0) earned a deal with the UFC after knocking out Leon Aliu on the Contender Series this past September, his seventh first-round stoppage victory of his MMA career.
Rodrigues (13-4) is a former LFA middleweight champion who won four of five so far in the UFC, stopping Julian Marquez and Chidi Njokuani and pocketing back-to-back post-fight bonuses in his most recent appearances in 2022.
UFC 283 will take place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro and air live on pay-per-view. Check the updated line-up below.
Main Card
- Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
- Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
- Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade
- Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker
Preliminary Card
- Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria
- Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira
- Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa
- Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez
- Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann
- Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney
- Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn
- Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos
