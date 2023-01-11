Reaction: How was Dana White’s response to NYE altercation better than Endeavor, ESPN?

UFC president Dana White unexpectedly showed up at Wednesday’s UFC Vegas 67 media day to address the video release that showed him slapping his wife Anne on New Year’s Eve. White reiterated his wrongdoing, said multiple times that nobody should be defending him, and also revealed he will not face any repercussions from the promotion, or parent company Endeavor.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Damon Martin react to White’s scrum, how he’s handled everything better than everyone else involved, the still-silent stance from the UFC, Endeavor, and even Turner Sports for going ahead with Power Slap League, what he did well, what was a miss, if there were any surprises, and if there’s any expectations that more will be said in the future from all involved.

